GOP Candidate Nukes Twitter Account That ‘Liked’ And Replied To Porn Tweets

A Republican running for auditor in Franklin County, Ohio has deleted his Twitter account after people noticed that the account had been “liking” and even responding to porn tweets.

The Columbus Dispatch reported on Wednesday that Jarrod Golden’s account was deleted after the outlet reached out to the GOP candidate asking about the thirsty tweets the day before. The Dispatch noted that it had gotten a “thumbs-up” in response to its inquiry before the account was deleted.

But the Internet never forgets: Screenshots show that the account had “liked” numerous pornographic tweets from MILF fetish accounts asking followers if they would “fuck a mom you saw on Twitter” and advising them to “Smash or pass this mamma.”

Vice also reported that the account, which had “liked” tweets about the Supreme Court dismantling Roe v. Wade, had also “liked” a porn tweet asking older men if they wanted to “breed” her.

The horny activity wasn’t limited to just liking the posts, however.

“can i bless your dms [direct messages] with my ass?” a porn account with the handle @realmom2s asked with a peach emoji and a photo of a woman flashing said ass at the camera.

“Yep,” Golden’s account replied.

Golden claimed in a Facebook post that his Twitter account had been hacked, and he apologized to those who were offended by the “ridiculous and profane material,” according to the Dispatch (TPM couldn’t independently verify that apology because Golden’s Facebook account, like his Twitter, appears to have been either deleted or set to private mode).

The Franklin County Republican Party Central Committee chair, Josh Jaffe, similarly told the Dispatch that Golden’s account had been “compromised” and that the candidate hadn’t been using it.

“He was under the impression it had been deactivated months ago,” the GOP chair said, adding that Golden hadn’t been actively campaigning due to unspecified health issues.

“The reality is, someone who is experiencing medical problems suspended his account for that reason, and the inactive accounts became compromised,” Jaffe said.

Golden remains on the ballot, however.