Latest
on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
25 mins ago
Bevin Calls For Re-Canvassing, But Jury’s Out On Contesting The Election
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 28: House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., right, Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., conduct a news conference in Capitol Visitor Center where Charles Kupperman, a deputy to John Bolton, did not show up for a deposition as part of the House's impeachment inquiry on Monday, October 28, 2019. Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, was inside the deposition reviewing transcripts at the time. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
33 mins ago
House Withdraws Impeachment Subpoena To Ex-NSC Aide
2 hours ago
Graham’s Latest Talking Point: Trump Admin Is Too Inept To Pull Off Quid Pro Quo

Giuliani Officially Has Legal Representation

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on December 5, 2018. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP)
By
|
November 6, 2019 4:07 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has finally rustled up some lawyers of his own as his role in the Ukraine scandal grows ever clearer.

Giuliani has been without representation, though in the market, since he and attorney Jon Sale parted ways in October.

He has denied a congressional subpoena to testify about his role at the center of the pressure campaign to coerce Ukraine to manufacture a scandal centering on the Bidens.

Costello’s name may sound familiar due to a conversation he had with Michael Cohen in 2018. In emails provided to Congress and obtained by CNN, he said that Giuliani could “sleep well tonight” because he had “friends in high places,” a seeming allusion to a presidential pardon.

Costello, who has been friends with Giuliani for decades, called that interpretation of the conversation “nonsense.” He was reportedly considering representing Cohen for a time.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: