Giuliani Officially Has Legal Representation

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has finally rustled up some lawyers of his own as his role in the Ukraine scandal grows ever clearer.

I am represented and assisted by Robert Costello and the Pierce Bainbridge firm in particular , Eric Creizman and Melissa Madrigal. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 6, 2019

Giuliani has been without representation, though in the market, since he and attorney Jon Sale parted ways in October.

He has denied a congressional subpoena to testify about his role at the center of the pressure campaign to coerce Ukraine to manufacture a scandal centering on the Bidens.

Costello’s name may sound familiar due to a conversation he had with Michael Cohen in 2018. In emails provided to Congress and obtained by CNN, he said that Giuliani could “sleep well tonight” because he had “friends in high places,” a seeming allusion to a presidential pardon.

Costello, who has been friends with Giuliani for decades, called that interpretation of the conversation “nonsense.” He was reportedly considering representing Cohen for a time.