Giuliani Needed Help Unlocking His Phone Soon After Trump Named Him Cybersecurity Expert

Rudy Giuliani had to get Apple to help him unlock his phone in February 2017 – a mere month after President Donald Trump appointed him as his cybersecurity adviser.

A photo of an Apple employee’s note obtained by NBC News shows that Giuliani had sought out assistance from Apple’s Genius Bar in San Francisco after he had forgotten his phone’s passcode and got locked out as a result.

“Customer came in with an iPhone that had a forgotten passcode and the phone had been disabled,” the employee wrote.

Another unnamed Apple employee who had witnessed the debacle scoffed at Giuliani’s “very sloppy” mistake.

“Trump had just named him as an informal adviser on cybersecurity and here, he couldn’t even master the fundamentals of securing your own device,” the employee told NBC News.

Giuliani’s newly revealed screw-up further highlights his questionable grasp on technology, particularly after the lawyer accidentally butt-dialed NBC reporter Rich Shapiro and left him a voicemail several weeks ago.

In the voicemail, Giuliani can be heard discussing his ties to the kingdom of Bahrain and his need for “a few hundred thousand” dollars with an unknown person.

(To top it all off, that wasn’t even the first time Giuliani had butt-dialed Shapiro.)