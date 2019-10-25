Giuliani Butt-Dialed An NBC Reporter … And It Wasn’t The First Time

Latest
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES - 2018/05/23: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani caught allegedly giving the finger to a crowd booing him - Hundreds of New Yorkers joined members of Rise and Resist to protest Donald Trump's visit to New York City outside the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where he's expected to participate in a roundtable on immigration and then attend dinner with supporters. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
October 25, 2019 3:17 pm
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani left a rambling and at points indecipherable voicemail on NBC reporter Rich Shapiro’s phone last week — just weeks after he’d done that same thing to the same reporter.

In the most recent message from around 11 p.m. on October 16, Giuliani says that he needs money after mentioning his connections to the kingdom of Bahrain. He totals the desired funds at “a few hundred thousand” specifically. The end of the conversation is garbled, when the other man starts speaking.

Giuliani butt-dialed Shapiro almost three weeks before that message, when the reporter was at a family birthday party. Shapiro saw the call but let it got to voicemail.

In that accidental message, Giuliani unloads on the Bidens.

“I expected it would happen,” Giuliani says. “The minute you touch on one of the protected people, they go crazy. They come after you.”

He repeats some of the conspiracy theories he regularly spouts about the former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“You know how they get?” Giuliani said. “Biden has been been trading in on his public office since he was a senator.”

He also lumps in former Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, verbally rubbing his hands at the prospect of tainting another political opponent’s family member.

“His partner was John Kerry’s stepson,” Giuliani said of Hunter Biden. “Secretary of state and the vice president for the price of one.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
