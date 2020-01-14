Giuliani Has Been Lobbying To Join Trump’s Impeachment Defense Team

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is itching to join President Donald Trump’s anti-impeachment team ahead of the Senate impeachment trial, HuffPost and CNN reported on Monday night.

An unnamed adviser told HuffPost that Giuliani has been “working Trump hard” in his efforts. Another adviser said that the lawyer has made it clear to Trump that he was “available” to serve as one of the President’s lawyers.

However, Trump’s team apparently isn’t interested.

“They said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks,'” the second adviser said.

“The President is never going to have him in the Senate trial, starting with the problem that he’s a potential witness,” a source told CNN.

Giuliani is at the center of the Ukraine scandal that led to Trump’s impeachment. Additionally, Lev Parnas, Giuliani’s Ukrainian associate who was indicted last fall on campaign finance law violations, has offered to testify to Congress.