Parnas Lawyer Teases ‘Essential’ Information For Impeachment Inquiry

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lev Parnas arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associates of Rudy Giuliani who have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to circumvent federal campaign finance laws in schemes to funnel foreign money to U.S. candidates running for office at the federal and state levels. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
January 13, 2020 10:40 a.m.
Lev Parnas, a pal of Rudy Giuliani’s, is prepared to give Congress information that is “essential” to his role in the impeachment inquiry.

“Review of these materials is essential to the Committee’s ability to corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas’ potential testimony,” wrote Joe Bondy, Parnas’s criminal defense attorney, in a Saturday court filing.

Bondy asked District Judge Paul Oetken for the Southern District of New York in the letter to allow him to transfer more evidence collected by the government in the Giuliani associate’s criminal case on to Congress.

Bondy, who has used Parnas’s apparent desire to split from President Trump as a springboard to disclose embarrassing information about top GOP politicos, tweeted on Monday that he had already given the House Intelligence Committee a copy of the contents of the iPhone Parnas was carrying when arrested.

The phone contains the tantalizing prospect of more information around Parnas’s associations with Ukrainian oligarchs and the extent to which those links reach Giuliani and, by extension, his client President Trump.

Parnas was notably hired by Ukrainian gas billionaire Dmytro Firtash in June as a lavishly paid interpreter. Firtash has spent the last five years stranded in Vienna while fighting extradition to the U.S. on foreign bribery charges. An attorney for the oligarch, Ralph Isenegger, gave Parnas’ family a $1 million loan in September with loose repayment terms and no collateral.

Manhattan federal prosecutors have said they expect to file further charges in Parnas’s case, after he was indicted in October in a criminal campaign finance scheme.

Judging by the flurry of tweets and filings this weekend, however, ongoing discovery in the case may continue to serve as a pipeline for evidence from the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, through Parnas, and onwards to the House.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
