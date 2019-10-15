Latest
15 mins ago
Bolton Protested Ukraine Pressure Campaign, Called Giuliani A ‘Hand Grenade’
52 mins ago
Hunter Biden Says Joining Ukraine Gas Board Was ‘Mistake,’ But Not ‘Ethical Lapse’
16 hours ago
After Threats To ‘Destroy’ Turkish Economy, Trump Announces Hike In Steel Tariffs

WSJ: Federal Investigators Have Viewed Giuliani’s Bank Records

President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani walks outside the White House before US President Donald Trump delivers remarks and participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day on May 30, 2018 in Washington,... President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani walks outside the White House before US President Donald Trump delivers remarks and participates in the White House Sports and Fitness Day on May 30, 2018 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 15, 2019 8:51 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s links to two Soviet-born businessmen arrested last week on campaign finance charges have reviewed the former New York City mayor’s bank records, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday night.

Investigators are looking at Giuliani’s finances, meetings and work for a city mayor in Ukraine as part of the probe, unnamed people familiar with the matter told the Journal. They have been questioning witnesses for the probe since August, the Journal reported.

The criminal probe into Giuliani is being led by U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

Giuliani, who has served as President Trump’s personal lawyer, has come under intense scrutiny over the past few weeks as details emerge about a pressure campaign on Ukraine carried out by Giuliani and members of the Trump administration.

Author Headshot
Caitlin MacNeal (@caitlinmacneal)  is TPM's special projects editor, based in Washington, D.C. She first came to TPM as a newswriter, and has written for HuffPost, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: