Giuliani Distances Himself From Parnas After Explosive Interview: ‘Believe Him At Your Peril’

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tried to distance himself from his buddy, Lev Parnas, on Wednesday night after Parnas gave a damning interview about President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine scheme.

“Who cares?” Giuliani said in an interview with the Washington Post. “Believe him at your peril.”

“We all make mistakes,” he added. “I feel sorry for him and his family.”

Parnas, who played a key role in the pressure campaign against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, appeared on MSNBC for an interview with Rachel Maddow, during which the Giuliani associate revealed the extent of Trump’s involvement in the scheme.

Parnas told Maddow that Trump “was aware of all my movements,” despite the President’s claim that he does not know Parnas.

“[Trump] knew exactly who I was especially because I interacted with him at a lot of events,” he said. “I was with Rudy when he would speak to the President — plenty of times.”

Parnas also revealed that he and Giuliani had made a deal with Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash: Firtash would provide information useful to the Trump campaign in exchange for getting his criminal charges dismissed by the Justice Department.

