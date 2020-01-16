Latest
10 hours ago
The Biggest Reveals From Lev Parnas’ Blockbuster Rachel Maddow Interview
14 hours ago
House Dems Release New Tranche Of Evidence From Giuliani Pal Lev Parnas
RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 7:Protesters walk in front of the Virginia State Capitol February 07, 2019 in Richmond, VA. The top three Democrats in the Virginia legislature, Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark R. Herring are plagued by scandals and facing calls to resign. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
15 hours ago
Northam Declares State of Emergency Ahead of MLK Day Gun Rights Rally, Citing Threats

Giuliani Distances Himself From Parnas After Explosive Interview: ‘Believe Him At Your Peril’

Lawyer for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Soviet-born businessman who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas, arrive at the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral ... Lawyer for President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Soviet-born businessman who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas, arrive at the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 16, 2020 8:02 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tried to distance himself from his buddy, Lev Parnas, on Wednesday night after Parnas gave a damning interview about President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine scheme.

“Who cares?” Giuliani said in an interview with the Washington Post. “Believe him at your peril.”

“We all make mistakes,” he added. “I feel sorry for him and his family.”

Parnas, who played a key role in the pressure campaign against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, appeared on MSNBC for an interview with Rachel Maddow, during which the Giuliani associate revealed the extent of Trump’s involvement in the scheme.

Parnas told Maddow that Trump “was aware of all my movements,” despite the President’s claim that he does not know Parnas.

“[Trump] knew exactly who I was especially because I interacted with him at a lot of events,” he said. “I was with Rudy when he would speak to the President — plenty of times.”

Parnas also revealed that he and Giuliani had made a deal with Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash: Firtash would provide information useful to the Trump campaign in exchange for getting his criminal charges dismissed by the Justice Department.

Read more about Parnas’ interview here.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: