Ginsburg Reveals Treatment For Recurrence Of Cancer: ‘Fully Able’ To Serve On Court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she remains “fully able” to serve on the Supreme Court, after revealing that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. She was also discharged from a hospital in Baltimore earlier this week for the removal of gall stones.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg wrote in a statement issued Friday. “I remain fully able to do that.”

Ginsburg said that her recent visit to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for the removal of gall stones was unrelated to a course of chemotherapy she started in May to treat a recurrent bout of cancer following a biopsy that revealed lesions on her liver in February. The chemotherapy, she said is “yielding positive results,” which prompted her to share the details of her recovery publicly, adding that her most recent liver scan indicated significant reduction of lesions and no new disease.

“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” Ginsburg wrote, adding that she will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep her cancer at bay and has “kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.”

Concerns about Ginsburg’s health attracted attention because a sudden vacancy on the bench would likely allow President Donald Trump the freedom to nominate a conservative judge as a replacement, further tilting the ideological balance of the nation’s highest court for years to come.

Ginsburg’s hospitalization came after the Supreme Court delivered landmark decisions that closed its most recent term last wee, marking the completion of the first full term with both of Trump’s appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, on the bench. The justices will next hear arguments in October.

Read Ginsburg’s full statement below:

