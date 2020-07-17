Latest
30 mins ago
Pompeo Argues Some Human Rights Aren’t ‘Worth Defending’
60 mins ago
Reports Detail Unidentified Federal Law Enforcement Detaining Portland Protesters
2 hours ago
Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Engel In NY House Primary

Ginsburg Reveals Treatment For Recurrence Of Cancer: ‘Fully Able’ To Serve On Court

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30 : Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with other Justices of the United States Supreme Court during their official group photo at the Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 in Was... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30 : Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with other Justices of the United States Supreme Court during their official group photo at the Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 17, 2020 12:44 p.m.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she remains “fully able” to serve on the Supreme Court, after revealing that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. She was also discharged from a hospital in Baltimore earlier this week for the removal of gall stones.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” Ginsburg wrote in a statement issued Friday.  “I remain fully able to do that.”

Ginsburg said that her recent visit to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for the removal of gall stones was unrelated to a course of chemotherapy she started in May to treat a recurrent bout of cancer following a biopsy that revealed lesions on her liver in February. The chemotherapy, she said is “yielding positive results,” which prompted her to share the details of her recovery publicly, adding that her most recent liver scan indicated significant reduction of lesions and no new disease.  

“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” Ginsburg wrote, adding that she will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep her cancer at bay and has “kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.”

Concerns about Ginsburg’s health attracted attention because a sudden vacancy on the bench would likely allow President Donald Trump the freedom to nominate a conservative judge as a replacement, further tilting the ideological balance of the nation’s highest court for years to come.

Ginsburg’s hospitalization came after the Supreme Court delivered landmark decisions that closed its most recent term last wee, marking the completion of the first full term with both of Trump’s appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, on the bench. The justices will next hear arguments in October.

Read Ginsburg’s full statement below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30