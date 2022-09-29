Latest
Ginni Thomas Will Testify In Front Of Jan. 6 Panel This Week

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by by Mercedes Schlapp during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters.
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
September 29, 2022 10:12 a.m.
Updated September 29, 2022 1:11 p.m.

Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, will have her voluntary interview with the House Jan. 6 Committee this week, according to committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

Thompson told CNN on Wednesday that the panel will hold the meeting “sometime this week,” though he didn’t specify the date.

On Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that Thomas had appeared for the interview earlier in the day.

The update comes a week after Ginni Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paoletta, confirmed that his client had come to an agreement with the committee over her testimony.

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election,” Paoletta said. “She looks forward to that opportunity.”

Thomas, a far-right activist, threw herself into ex-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election by personally lobbying Arizona state lawmakers to throw out Joe Biden’s electors and persistently urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to keep fighting the election results based on bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories.

She also had email exchanges with John Eastman, the architect of Trump’s sham elector plot.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
