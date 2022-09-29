Ginni Thomas Will Testify In Front Of Jan. 6 Panel This Week

Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, will have her voluntary interview with the House Jan. 6 Committee this week, according to committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

Thompson told CNN on Wednesday that the panel will hold the meeting “sometime this week,” though he didn’t specify the date.

On Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that Thomas had appeared for the interview earlier in the day.

The update comes a week after Ginni Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paoletta, confirmed that his client had come to an agreement with the committee over her testimony.

“As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election,” Paoletta said. “She looks forward to that opportunity.”

Thomas, a far-right activist, threw herself into ex-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election by personally lobbying Arizona state lawmakers to throw out Joe Biden’s electors and persistently urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to keep fighting the election results based on bogus voter fraud conspiracy theories.

She also had email exchanges with John Eastman, the architect of Trump’s sham elector plot.