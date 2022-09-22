Ginni Thomas Agrees To Testify In Front Of Jan. 6 Committee

Latest
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is interviewed by by Mercedes Schlapp during the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters.
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
September 22, 2022 10:11 a.m.

Hardline conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to give testimony in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee in the coming weeks, according to her attorney.

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee,” Thomas’ lawyer, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement. “As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.

“She looks forward to that opportunity,” he added.

The agreement comes several months after Thomas switched between hot and cold with the committee on her willingness to testify.

After it was revealed in June that Thomas had been in communication with John Eastman, aka one of the top cronies in ex-President Donald Trump’s election steal crusade, she told the Daily Caller that she “looks forward” to talking to the Jan. 6 panel to “clear up misconceptions.”

But then Thomas abruptly reversed course several weeks later: Paoletta sent a letter to the committee demanding that it provide “better justification” for an interview with his client.

“As she has already indicated, Mrs. Thomas is eager to clear her name and is willing to appear before the Committee to do so,” the lawyer wrote. “However, based on my understanding of the communications that spurred the Committee’s request, I do not understand the need to speak with Mrs. Thomas.”

The committee’s interest in Thomas was triggered not only by the discovery of her contacts with Eastman, but also by the mountain of other damning revelations that had emerged beforehand, including: Thomas’ texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after the 2020 election urging him to keep trying to overturn the election results, her emails pushing state lawmakers to overturn the election results, and her admission that she attended the Jan. 6 Trump rally that preceded the Capitol attack when MAGA World ultimately failed in its most aggressive effort to subvert the election results.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
