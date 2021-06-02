The Trump Blog Lasted 29 Days

Well, that was short-lived.

Former President Trump’s blog — where Trump sought refuge to post statements after social media giants banned him from their platforms for violating anti-violence policies — shut down for good on Wednesday after a mere 29 days.

Trump senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC that the blog, which went live less than a month ago, “will not be returning.”

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller said in email correspondence to CNBC.

Miller declined to give further details about the “broader efforts.”

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller told CNBC.

Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 that he helped incite. On the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory and amid Trump’s refusal to concede, the then-President told his supporters during a “Stop the Steal” rally hours before the attack to “fight like hell” to overturn the election results.

Trump, who continues to espouse falsehoods of election fraud, has complained about social media giants giving into “cancel culture” and accused the platform of censoring conservatives.

Upon its inception last month, Trump’s blog was billed as a new “communications platform” for the former president rather than a “new social media platform.”

🚨President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.🚨 https://t.co/m9ymmHofmI — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 4, 2021

Prior to the blog’s launch, Miller hyped the website as the “hottest ticket in social media” in an interview with Fox News in March.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does,” Miller said.

Miller predicted that Trump’s blog would draw “tens of millions of people” — a prophecy that clearly did not come to fruition.

Trump’s blog failed to amass a fraction of the tens of millions of followers he had on Facebook and Twitter, according to NBC News.