Georgia Indictment Watch

Court has convened in Atlanta at this late hour. The presumption – unconfirmed – is that state Judge Robert McBurney will accept the grand jury’s indictment(s) in the 2020 election interference case. Follow our coverage here.
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|August 14, 2023 5:37 p.m.
For those of you following along at home, your TPM evening briefing, written by me, has moved to a new…
-
|August 14, 2023 11:52 a.m.
As you know, there’s been chatter about whether President Biden should pardon Donald Trump. Of course, before that there was…
-
|August 11, 2023 10:22 a.m.
Just a short note about a relatively minor topic. But with new Trump indictments almost certainly coming next week in…