Latest
9 hours ago ago
Sec Of State Vows US Won’t Share COVID Vaccines For ‘Political Favors’
10 hours ago ago
State GOPers Craft Wild Gambits To Wriggle Out Of Fed Gun Control Measures
13 hours ago ago
Gaetz, Greenberg, And The Possibility Of A Florida Political Sex Ring

GA Gov Knocks CEO Of One Of State’s Biggest Corporations For Bashing Law

SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 15: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp arrives to witness health care workers receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah... SAVANNAH, GA - DECEMBER 15: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp arrives to witness health care workers receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. Kemp was on hand to witness initial administering of vaccines in the state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 5, 2021 5:37 p.m.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday took a swipe at Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian after the executive of the corporation based in the state blasted the “unacceptable” new Georgia voting law.

Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Kemp had to answer for the growing backlash from corporations with a foothold in the state, who have expressed concern of Georgia’s new restrictive elections protocols, which Kemp signed into law.

Kemp proceeded to knock the Delta CEO by insinuating that the executive doesn’t understand the legislation, which contains restrictive provisions such as new ID requirements for mail voting, limits on dropbox use and banning the distribution of food and most beverages to voters waiting in line.

“He doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Kemp said. “You know, they’re referencing no specific points in the legislation.”

Kemp then rambled on about how people are actually understanding the law better as it becomes more well known. He then continued to pile on the Major League Baseball for its decision to relocate its All-Stars Game out of Atlanta in response to the law, a significant move by a major sporting league in the arena of politics.

Kemp went on to push the rich assertion that the White House and Democrats are trying to “push an unconstitutional power grab” through their supposed participation in “cancel culture” over the new Georgia voting law.

Kemp’s swipe against the Delta CEO comes amid Republicans calling for boycotts of corporations that have spoken out against the restrictive voting law passed by Georgia’s GOP-led legislature.

Republicans have already made moves behind their outrage over corporate-backed criticisms of the state’s new voting law, with Georgia House Republicans voting to strip Delta of its jet fuel tax break last week.

Watch Kemp’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
GET 30% OFF PRIME
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership