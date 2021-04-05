Latest
15 mins ago ago
Former Gaetz Aide Holds Bizarre Presser To Disavow Any Knowledge Of Alleged Wrongdoing
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a press conference following the Senate GOP policy luncheon in the Rayburn Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mitch McConnell
56 mins ago ago
McConnell Hits Back At GOP Hesitancy Against COVID-19 Vaccines
nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. A pro-Trump mob later stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Five people died as a result. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
3 hours ago ago
Half Of GOPers Embrace Myths Trump Pushed Surrounding Capitol Attack

GOPers Declare War On Coke And Baseball In Defense Of GA Anti-Voter Law

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 9: Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, conducts a news conference to discuss Pennsylvania litigation and to “give an overview of the post-Election Day landscape,” at the RNC on Capitol Hill on Monday, November 9, 2020. Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, and Matthew Morgan, President Trump’s campaign general counsel, also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), conducts a news conference on Capitol Hill on November 9, 2020. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
April 5, 2021 2:19 p.m.

Republicans, typically vocal proponents of “letting the free market decide,” are throwing tantrums and calling for corporate boycotts after the free market decided to speak out against Georgia GOP lawmakers’ restrictive voting law.

Their fury is being directed primarily at Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, whose CEOs slammed the law last week. Conservatives have also railed against Major League Baseball (MLB) for yanking its All-Star game from Atlanta on Friday.

Now, Republicans are vowing to make baseball and soda feel their wrath.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced on Monday that he would not throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ opening game, accusing the MLB of “perpetuating false political narratives.”

“Guess what I am doing today? Not watching baseball!!!!” GOP chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted on Saturday.

That same day, eight Georgia Republican House lawmakers wrote to Kevin Perry, president of the Georgia Beverage Association, demanding that all products by Coca-Cola be expelled from their offices.

“Given Coke’s choice to cave to the pressure of an out of control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola Company products to be removed from our office suite immediately,” they wrote.

Ex-President Donald Trump also jumped on the bandwagon.

“Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections,” he ranted in a statement through his Save America PAC on Friday. “Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”

Republicans’ outrage isn’t being confined to simple rhetoric, either: In addition to moving to banish Coke products from their offices, Georgia House Republicans also voted to strip Delta of its jet fuel tax break last week. Meanwhile, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT), plus Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC), have vowed to revoke the MLB’s antitrust exemption in a decidedly uncharacteristic embrace of corporate regulation.

“#GowokeGobroke,” Cruz tweeted on Friday.

The bluster recalls a smaller but similarly clownish protest by Fox News Sean Hannity’s fans in 2017 in which they filmed themselves smashing their Keurig machines after the coffee maker company pulled its ads from Hannity’s program for hosting failed Senate candidate and alleged child molester Roy Moore.

Coca-Cola, the MLB, and Delta have not responded directly to Republicans’ attacks, so it remains to be seen whether those billion-dollar corporations will be cowed by angry tweets and product banishments from statehouse offices.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
GET 30% OFF PRIME
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership