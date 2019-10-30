Latest
5 mins ago
Who Makes Money When a Bunch of Conspiracy Theorists Throw a Party at Trump’s Hotel?
11 mins ago
A Definitive Timeline Of The Trump-Ukraine Story
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing to be U.S. ambassador to Russia in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
24 mins ago
Trump Ambassador Nom Doesn’t Seem To Think Trump’s Ukraine Call Was ‘Perfect’

Gaetz Files Delusional Ethics Complaint Against Schiff

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
By
|
October 30, 2019 2:20 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has been practically jumping up and down for President Donald Trump’s attention lately, filed an ethics complaint on Wednesday against Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Among his accusations are that Schiff “distorted” Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that the chairman won’t allow Gaetz to bust into any impeachment inquiry hearings he pleases.

Gaetz led a legion of House Republicans to storm the SCIF in which a hearing was taking place last week, furious that he was being kept from it. He seemed unswayed by the fact that dozens of his Republican peers sit on the committees overseeing the inquiry and are themselves more than welcome in the committee rooms.

Gaetz, as always, is performing for an audience of one.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: