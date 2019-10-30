Gaetz Files Delusional Ethics Complaint Against Schiff

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has been practically jumping up and down for President Donald Trump’s attention lately, filed an ethics complaint on Wednesday against Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Among his accusations are that Schiff “distorted” Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that the chairman won’t allow Gaetz to bust into any impeachment inquiry hearings he pleases.

Gaetz led a legion of House Republicans to storm the SCIF in which a hearing was taking place last week, furious that he was being kept from it. He seemed unswayed by the fact that dozens of his Republican peers sit on the committees overseeing the inquiry and are themselves more than welcome in the committee rooms.

Gaetz, as always, is performing for an audience of one.