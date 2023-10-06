Gaetz Calls The Biden Impeachment Inquiry What It Is: ‘Unserious’

Latest
4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 3: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted form his position, October 3, 2023 in Washington, ... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 3: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted form his position, October 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. McCarthy was removed by a motion to vacate, an effort led by a handful of conservative members of his own party, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 6, 2023 1:54 p.m.
Before thrusting the House into chaos this week, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) actually denounced House Republicans’ baseless efforts to impeach President Joe Biden as “unserious” during an invitation-only fundraiser held over Zoom last week, according to audio obtained by NBC News.

“I don’t believe that we are endeavoring upon a legitimate impeachment of Joe Biden,” Gaetz told none other than Steve Bannon, who was moderating the discussion. “They’re trying to engage in a, like, ‘forever war’ of impeachment. And like many of our forever wars, it will drag on forever and end in a bloody draw.” 

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), who was also in attendance, compared the impeachment inquiry into the President to the federal indictment of Hunter Biden.

“They’re doing the exact same thing,” Rosendale said.  

“I just don’t get the sense that it’s for the sake of impeachment. I think it’s for the sake of having another bad thing to say about Joe Biden,” Gaetz added.

This is certainly not the first time individual House Republicans have nodded at the illegitimacy of the impeachment inquiry or acknowledged the overwhelming lack of evidence Trump loyalists in the House have against the President. 

In May, when asked if he had any direct evidence incriminating President Biden, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) went around in circles before admitting they didn’t have anything that amounted to an impeachable offense.

And more recently, in August, while trying to defend the investigation, Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), who also sits on the House Oversight Committee, accidentally admitted Republicans have basically nothing on President Biden.

“Well, we’ve never claimed that we have direct money going to the president, but many members of his family have received money from foreign governments,” Langworthy said during a Fox News interview.

Even the first House Oversight Committee hearing for the bogus impeachment inquiry only further highlighted the fact that Republicans have no evidence that President Biden committed some sort of crime as president. To top it off, several of the Republicans’ supposed star witnesses, who testified during the underwhelming hearing, acknowledged that fact outright. 

“I am not here today to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud or any wrongdoing,” Bruce G. Dubinsky, a forensic accountant, said during the hearing. “In my opinion, more information needs to be gathered and assessed before I would make such an assessment.”

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
