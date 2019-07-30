Gaetz Defends Holocaust Denier By Citing Alan Dershowitz

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday night defended inviting Holocaust denier Chuck Johnson to last year’s State of the Union by citing an apparent message from Alan Dershowitz offering a glowing character witness of Johnson.

During a Twitter argument, former Hillary Clinton advisor Adam Parkhomento told Gaetz, “If you want to lecture me, you shouldn’t take a Holocaust denier as your guest to the state of the union. So fuck off, kiss ass.”

How did Gaetz respond? With a screenshot attesting to Johnson’s fine character that appears to be written by none other than Dershowitz, a former lawyer for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and who is himself being sued by a woman who alleges Dershowitz sexually assaulted her when she was underage. The lawyer also recently doubled down on his Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that the age of consent ought to be lowered.

According to Dershowitz, Johnson is “certainly not an antiSemite [sic] or Holocaust denier,” merely a “provocateur who sometimes does foolish things to make a point.”