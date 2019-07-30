Latest
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 02: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and possible Republican presidential candidate speaks during the Rick ScottÕs Economic Growth Summit held at the DisneyÕs Yacht and Beach Club Convention Center on June 2, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Many of the leading Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to speak during the event. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
24 mins ago
Scott Walker-Tied Group Sues Michigan Over Voter-Approved Redistricting Reform
2 hours ago
Intel Community Worries Trump Aims To Politicize Their Work With DNI Pick
3 hours ago
NYT: WH Officials Think Trump Derision Of People Of Color Is A ‘Bad Move’
news

Gaetz Defends Holocaust Denier By Citing Alan Dershowitz

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
July 30, 2019 11:05 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday night defended inviting Holocaust denier Chuck Johnson to last year’s State of the Union by citing an apparent message from Alan Dershowitz offering a glowing character witness of Johnson.

During a Twitter argument, former Hillary Clinton advisor Adam Parkhomento told Gaetz, “If you want to lecture me, you shouldn’t take a Holocaust denier as your guest to the state of the union. So fuck off, kiss ass.”

How did Gaetz respond? With a screenshot attesting to Johnson’s fine character that appears to be written by none other than Dershowitz, a former lawyer for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and who is himself being sued by a woman who alleges Dershowitz sexually assaulted her when she was underage. The lawyer also recently doubled down on his Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that the age of consent ought to be lowered.

According to Dershowitz, Johnson is “certainly not an antiSemite [sic] or Holocaust denier,” merely a “provocateur who sometimes does foolish things to make a point.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: