Dershowitz Defends Himself Amid Lawsuit, Citing His ‘Perfect Sex Life’

Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is locked in a war with attorney David Boies, who is representing an Epstein accuser, after Boies filed a lawsuit on behalf of his client accusing Dershowitz of defamation.

Boies is representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says that she was forced into sex with Dershowitz by Epstein when she was underage. Dershowitz has denied the accusation and says that Giuffre is digging for money. Another woman, Sarah Ransome, has made a claim that was directed and threatened to have sex with Dershowitz when she was in her early 20s — Dershowitz denies that as well.

“[Boies] has nothing because I have him on tape admitting his client was wrong, simply wrong, and that she couldn’t have been in the places she claimed to have sex with me,” Dershowitz said to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday night.

“Each of the two accusers had said I didn’t do it, and then they met David Boies and he changed their minds,” he added. “So they committed perjury after meeting David Boies.”

“I’ve had sex with one woman since the day I met Jeffrey Epstein,” he continued. “I challenge David Boies to say under oath that he has only had sex with one woman during that period of time. He couldn’t do it. So he has an enormous amount of chutzpah to challenge me, and to challenge my perfect, perfect sex life during the relevant period of time.”