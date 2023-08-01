Fulton County DA Gets Racist Threats Ahead Of Charging Decisions In Trump 2020 Probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, said she has been receiving racist threats and voicemails, according to multiple news reports.

The threats come as Willis is expected to decide whether she’ll bring charges against Trump and his allies before September 1.

“I am sending to you in case you are unclear on what I and my staff have come accustomed to over the last 2 ½ years,” Willis wrote in an email, where she highlighted the threats. “I guess I am sending this as a reminder that you should stay alert over the month of August and stay safe.”

Willis’s email urging county commissioners and judges to stay vigilant over the next month before her expected indictment of the former President included an example of a threat she said she received last Friday.

The subject line for that email: “Fani Willis = Corrupt N*****.”

“You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat whore,” the rest of the email read.

Willis added that others in her office and other county officials have also received threatening voicemails over the 2020 probe.

“I have every intention of doing my job,” Willis wrote. “Please make decisions that keep your staff safe.”

With possible charges expected against the former President, security measures around the county courthouse have ramped up.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department put up barricades around the building last week in expectation of the announcement.

And the Magistrate Court of Fulton County encouraged individuals who are scheduled to have hearings in the county courthouse in coming weeks to avoid going downtown in person and connect to their hearings virtually instead.

Willis acknowledged the increased security measures in an interview with the CNN affiliate WXIA over the weekend, praising the Fulton County Sheriff for taking precautions.

“I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe,” Willis said. “I’m not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm’s way.”

She added that people may not be happy with her upcoming announcements and “sometimes when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”