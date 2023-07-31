Latest
Fulton County DA Says Charging Decision Will Come By Sept. 1 In Trump 2020 Probe

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPT. 20: Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Phot... ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPT. 20: Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, Georgia inside her office chambers in the Fulton County Justice Center Tower in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Photo by David Walter Banks MORE LESS
By
|
July 31, 2023 9:15 a.m.
Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an interview over the weekend that she will announce charging decisions in her investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election result by September 1.

“The work is accomplished,” Willis told the CNN affiliate WXIA at a back-to-school event on Saturday. “We’ve been working for two and half years. We’re ready to go.”

In letters to local officials, Willis has previously signaled that she would make any charging announcements between July 31 and the end of August. At this point, it is still unclear whether Trump will be indicted in the state, but with possible charges expected security measures around the county courthouse have increased.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department put up barricades around the building last week in expectation of the announcement.  

Willis acknowledged the ramped-up security measures in her interview and praised the Fulton County Sheriff for taking precautions.

“I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe,” Willis said. “I’m not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm’s way.”

She added that people may not be happy with her upcoming announcements and “sometimes when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
