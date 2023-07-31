Fulton County DA Says Charging Decision Will Come By Sept. 1 In Trump 2020 Probe

Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an interview over the weekend that she will announce charging decisions in her investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election result by September 1.

“The work is accomplished,” Willis told the CNN affiliate WXIA at a back-to-school event on Saturday. “We’ve been working for two and half years. We’re ready to go.”

In letters to local officials, Willis has previously signaled that she would make any charging announcements between July 31 and the end of August. At this point, it is still unclear whether Trump will be indicted in the state, but with possible charges expected security measures around the county courthouse have increased.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department put up barricades around the building last week in expectation of the announcement.

Willis acknowledged the ramped-up security measures in her interview and praised the Fulton County Sheriff for taking precautions.

“I think that the sheriff is doing something smart in making sure that the courthouse stays safe,” Willis said. “I’m not willing to put any of the employees or the constituents that come to the courthouse in harm’s way.”

She added that people may not be happy with her upcoming announcements and “sometimes when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”