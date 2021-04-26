Fully Vaccinated Americans Will Be Able To Travel To EU This Summer, Top Official Says

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said on Sunday that American tourists who want to visit countries in the European Union, which has largely banned nonessential travel due to COVID-19, will be allowed to do so this summer if fully vaccinated.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” she told the New York Times, referring to the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available in the U.S. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union. Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A.”

Von der Leyen, who oversees the E.U.’s executive branch, did not give an exact timeline for when the travel restrictions would be lifted, saying it would depend on “the epidemiological situation.”

“But the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union,” the official told the Times.

The Times noted that individual E.U. countries may still be allowed to keep tighter restrictions even when the European Commission changes its travel policy.