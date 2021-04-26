Latest
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Committee in the Oval Office, Thursday, April, 15, 2021.
Biden Officially Recognizes Mass Killings Of Armenians As Genocide
MD Officials Will Review Cases Handled By Medical Examiner Who Testified In Chauvin’s Defense
In Revisionist History: Laura Ingraham Downplays Threat Of ‘Goofy QAnon People’ In Capitol Attack

Fully Vaccinated Americans Will Be Able To Travel To EU This Summer, Top Official Says

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen holds a press conference at the European Commission on March 4, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium.
April 26, 2021 7:40 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said on Sunday that American tourists who want to visit countries in the European Union, which has largely banned nonessential travel due to COVID-19, will be allowed to do so this summer if fully vaccinated.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” she told the New York Times, referring to the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available in the U.S. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union. Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A.”

Von der Leyen, who oversees the E.U.’s executive branch, did not give an exact timeline for when the travel restrictions would be lifted, saying it would depend on “the epidemiological situation.”

“But the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union,” the official told the Times.

The Times noted that individual E.U. countries may still be allowed to keep tighter restrictions even when the European Commission changes its travel policy.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
