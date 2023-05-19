Latest
10 mins ago
DC Police Intel Chief Was Supplicant To Proud Boys Leader, Prosecutors Say
26 mins ago
Growing List Of Dems Urge Biden To Cite 14th Amendment To Sidestep McCarthy’s Debt-Ceiling Hostage Crisis
28 mins ago
White House Denounces ‘Extremist’ Staffer In Paul Gosar’s Office

Fresh Out Of Jail, Weisselberg Could Face Perjury Charges If He Doesn’t Cooperate With Bragg

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Former CFO Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on November 17, 2022 in New York City. The Trump Organization is cha... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Former CFO Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on November 17, 2022 in New York City. The Trump Organization is charged with criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, and filing false tax returns in a scheme to defraud the state. Former CFO Weisselberg, who is on his second day of testimony, has pleaded guilty to 15 criminal charges as part of the probe and is expected to testify against his former employer. The case is unrelated to the civil case being brought by NY Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump Organization. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 19, 2023 11:47 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Out of the frying pan, into the fire: Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, was just released from Rikers Island after testifying against the Trump Organization and pleading guilty to tax fraud. If he doesn’t cooperate with federal prosecutors on another Trump case, he could face new charges.

The New York Times reported on Friday morning that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is considering a new round of criminal charges against Weisselberg, who just served a 100-day sentence at Rikers. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is reportedly eyeing a potential perjury charge, based on statements Weisselberg made under oath during a 2020 interview with the New York attorney general as part of her civil investigation into Trump and his family business.

Bragg’s office is  also considering charging the former CFO with inflating numbers on Trump’s annual financial statements.

The potential charges are part of a two-year pressure campaign Bragg has mounted to get Trump’s former associate to testify against Trump personally, especially in light of the federal indictment Bragg brought against Trump earlier this year.

In April, Trump was arraigned on 34 counts of charges for falsifying business records as part of an elaborate hush money scheme dating back to before the 2016 election. Weisselberg was allegedly aware of at least some of the payment, which is likely part of why Bragg has shown interest.

Before Trump’s indictment, though, Weisselberg was charged for a years-long tax fraud scheme with the Trump Organization. He pleaded guilty last August and testified against the company—but not against Trump himself.

The scheme involved the Trump Organization compensating Weisselberg with “perks,” including luxury cards, private school tuition payments for his grandchildren and free rent for an apartment in New York City’s Upper West Side, in order to avoid paying payroll taxes.

He was sentenced to five months in jail back in January and was released last month.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, Vice News, and The Atlantic.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: