GOP Rep. Who Wouldn’t Rule Out Impeaching Trump Announces Retirement

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL), who was one of the few Republicans who didn’t fully oppose impeaching President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would not seek reelection in 2020.

During an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Rooney told Fox host Leland Vittert that he did not want to serve a third term in Congress.

“Just to button this up, if we put up a list of Republicans who’ve said they’re not running again in 2020, do we add your picture there?” Vittert ask.

“Yes, you do,” Rooney responded. “I’ve done what I came to do.”

However, the Florida Republican, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, indicated that his decision wouldn’t necessarily lead to him taking a stronger stance on impeachment.

“I’d just do the same thing I was going to do anyway,” the Republican lawmaker said. “It’s just like what we raise our kids and tell our employees: You have to do the right thing at all times.”

On Friday, Rooney wouldn’t rule out potentially supporting Trump’s impeachment after acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney explicitly confirmed that military aid to Ukraine had been withheld to get the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s top 2020 rival.

“The only unknown would be if this is so grave and serious that it rises to the level of impeachment,” Rooney told CNN host Poppy Harlow.

Watch Rooney below: