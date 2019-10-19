Latest
2 hours ago
Graham Wants To ‘Make Trump Successful,’ But ‘Not At All Cost’
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Rudy Giuliani attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
8 hours ago
Giuliani Insists He Tries ‘Very Hard’ To Be ‘Super Ethical And Always Legal’
9 hours ago
CNN: Giuliani Asked State Dept To Grant Visa To Ukrainian Prosecutor In Biden Conspiracy Theory

GOP Rep. Who Wouldn’t Rule Out Impeaching Trump Announces Retirement

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) speaks with Roll Call in his Capitol Hill office on April 25, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
October 19, 2019 4:54 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL), who was one of the few Republicans who didn’t fully oppose impeaching President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would not seek reelection in 2020.

During an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Rooney told Fox host Leland Vittert that he did not want to serve a third term in Congress.

“Just to button this up, if we put up a list of Republicans who’ve said they’re not running again in 2020, do we add your picture there?” Vittert ask.

“Yes, you do,” Rooney responded. “I’ve done what I came to do.”

However, the Florida Republican, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, indicated that his decision wouldn’t necessarily lead to him taking a stronger stance on impeachment.

“I’d just do the same thing I was going to do anyway,” the Republican lawmaker said. “It’s just like what we raise our kids and tell our employees: You have to do the right thing at all times.”

On Friday, Rooney wouldn’t rule out potentially supporting Trump’s impeachment after acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney explicitly confirmed that military aid to Ukraine had been withheld to get the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s top 2020 rival.

“The only unknown would be if this is so grave and serious that it rises to the level of impeachment,” Rooney told CNN host Poppy Harlow.

Watch Rooney below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: