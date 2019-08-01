Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., is seen before a House Armed Services Committee hearing titled “The Impact of National Defense on the Economy, Diplomacy, and International Order, ” in Rayburn Building on September 26, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
57 mins ago
‘More To Come’: House Republicans Brace For Even More Retirements
2 hours ago
GOP Lawmaker Hopes Trump Won’t Encourage ‘Send Her Back!’ At Rally Tonight
speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
11 hours ago
7 Moments That Irked Conservatives During Night Two Of CNN’s Dem Debate
news

Fox News Women Condemn Lahren For Suggesting Harris Slept Her ‘Way To The Top’

speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images North America
By
August 1, 2019 8:04 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

While vehemently live-tweeting the second round of the second Democratic debate on Wednesday evening, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren was shut down by at least two female contributors to Fox News for making the baseless, ugly claim that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slept her “way to the top” in her career.

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf retweeted Lahren and questioned why she would bring up a woman’s sexual life for no reason.

Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Britt McHenry — who recently accused a Fox News co-host of sexual harassment — more forcefully blasted Lahren for the remark.

After the condemnations, Lahren didn’t respond, but instead doubled down, saying people should ask Willie Brown, whom Harris dated at one point, about how Harris got her position as attorney general in California.

On Thursday morning, she issued an apology, calling her sexist attack the “wrong choice of words.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: