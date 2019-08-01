Fox News Women Condemn Lahren For Suggesting Harris Slept Her ‘Way To The Top’

While vehemently live-tweeting the second round of the second Democratic debate on Wednesday evening, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren was shut down by at least two female contributors to Fox News for making the baseless, ugly claim that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slept her “way to the top” in her career.

Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf retweeted Lahren and questioned why she would bring up a woman’s sexual life for no reason.

I am curious to know what you think bringing a woman’s personal/sexual life into this accomplishes. Men do that to us enough as it is. I’m honestly asking. https://t.co/MgO0yMrAHT — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) August 1, 2019

Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host Britt McHenry — who recently accused a Fox News co-host of sexual harassment — more forcefully blasted Lahren for the remark.

Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace? How much this weakens our own gender, regardless of partisanship. My goodness. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 1, 2019

After the condemnations, Lahren didn’t respond, but instead doubled down, saying people should ask Willie Brown, whom Harris dated at one point, about how Harris got her position as attorney general in California.

Ask Willie Brown how Kamala became AG of CA… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

On Thursday morning, she issued an apology, calling her sexist attack the “wrong choice of words.”