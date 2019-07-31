7 Moments That Irked Conservatives During Night Two Of CNN’s Dem Debate

Night two of the second Democratic debate on CNN Thursday night appeared to give conservatives more ammo to bash President Donald Trump’s foes.

From Kamala Harris’ “Republican talking points” line to Dems addressing climate change, here’s what conservatives got most worked up about during night two of the debate:

Kamala Harris echoing Elizabeth Warren’s “Republican talking points” line on health care:

My wife: “Why didn’t you fold the laundry?”

Me: “Stop with your Republican talking points!” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 1, 2019

It’s not a “Right Wing Talking Point” that if you decriminalize illegal entry into the US we will be even more overrun than we are today. It is A FACT! If you don’t understand that you don’t understand what is going on at the border. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 1, 2019

"Open borders is a right-wing talking point," Julian Castro says when asked to respond to criticism from… Obama's DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 1, 2019

Those "Republican talking points" like border security, border integrity, immigration laws, and Americans first. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris sparring with Michael Bennet, Joe Biden and Tulsi Gabbard:

Let’s just skip to the part where Kamala implies Biden is a racist and then Biden calls her a “malarkey-spouting whippersnapper” and then Booker jumps in to shout “I AM OUTRAGED.” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 1, 2019

Harris awakens to pound Biden on busing again – deja vu — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris was working as a prosecutor having black men locked up. She is no better than Joe Biden; She doesn't get a pass because she's black! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 1, 2019

Two thoughts on the performance of Kamala Harris so far: 1. She is consistently coming across like she's talking down to people. Elitism bleeding through. 2. Her constant attacks on Biden already becoming old. Is that all she has? #DemDebate — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard pummeling Kamala Harris right now on her record as Attorney General of California. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 1, 2019

Nostalgia for Marianne Williamson’s performance during night one of the debate:

I think Marianne Williamson won tonight’s debate too. #DemDebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2019

Cory with a kool-aid joke? What the hell is this? They are making Dark Psychic Force Marianne look normal. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Is this just gonna be the Joe and Kammy show? Falling asleep….where is Marianne? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Dems debating Medicare For All:

No one, including Dems on that stage, believe that any of these candidates will get further on health care than Obama did. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 1, 2019

The reality is all of these Democrats are exactly the same! They act as if they have different healthcare plans, but they all lead to the same result: ❌ Higher premiums

❌ Less choice

❌ Loss of private insurance

❌ Skyrocketing healthcare costs ALL = UNACCEPTABLE!!! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 1, 2019

Harris not doing well on health care — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) August 1, 2019

Biden’s answer on how he would address climate change:

Joe Biden just said he wants to eliminate ALL fossil fuels. I wonder how the West Virginia coal miners Hillary Clinton promised to put out of business feel about that?#DemDebate — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 1, 2019

Bye bye coal, Democrats & @JoeBiden just said they are done with you. How do you feel about that Pennsylvania? — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 1, 2019

Eliminating jobs. There you go. Coal country, are you listening? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Is it safe to call West Virginia for Trump this early? #coal — Todd Piro (@ToddPiro) August 1, 2019

Trump Digs Coal! — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) August 1, 2019

Gillibrand’s take on the gender wage gap:

Gillibrand's husband must enjoy her telling the world that she's the primary bread-earner and care-giver in her household. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 1, 2019

So Mrs Yang is a hero for staying home with their kids but Joe Biden is a villain for supporting those like Mrs Yang — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) August 1, 2019

Yikes. Gillibrand tried to slam Biden on the struggles of working motherhood, Biden points out he was a single dad for five years and talks about his deceased wife. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 1, 2019

Trump being called a white nationalist:

First Trump supporters were called just a bunch of rednecks and hillbillies and now we are the wealthy and elite? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019