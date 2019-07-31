Latest
7 Moments That Irked Conservatives During Night Two Of CNN’s Dem Debate

speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images North America
By
July 31, 2019 11:14 pm
Night two of the second Democratic debate on CNN Thursday night appeared to give conservatives more ammo to bash President Donald Trump’s foes.

From Kamala Harris’ “Republican talking points” line to Dems addressing climate change, here’s what conservatives got most worked up about during night two of the debate:

Kamala Harris echoing Elizabeth Warren’s “Republican talking points” line on health care:

Kamala Harris sparring with Michael Bennet, Joe Biden and Tulsi Gabbard:

Nostalgia for Marianne Williamson’s performance during night one of the debate:

Dems debating Medicare For All:

Biden’s answer on how he would address climate change:

Gillibrand’s take on the gender wage gap:

Trump being called a white nationalist:

