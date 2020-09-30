Fox News Tries To Coach Trump On How To Not Crash And Burn At Next Debate

Latest
September 30, 2020 10:27 a.m.

Fox News swooped in with some advice on Wednesday morning following a catastrophic debate performance by President Donald Trump that saw him refuse to renounce white supremacists and constantly heckle Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy kicked off the debate prep session by asking Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer if he had “a white board with changes for next time.”

Fleischer did indeed have such a white board, which he whipped out before helpfully explaining each bullet to a Fox-loving president who was almost certainly watching the program.

“Here’s my advice on the next debate,” Fleischer said.

The Fox News contributor urged Trump to “interrupt less,” “let Biden flail around,” and then sum up the Democratic candidate’s flaws.

“Sum it all up after letting Biden flail, interrupt a whole lot less. That’s the clean technique to drive through the points the President wants to get home,” Fleischer said.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had some tips for Trump too, saying that the President ought to use “his sense of humor” and “make a direct appeal to women” next time he faces off with Biden.

Watch Fleischer coach Trump below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
