System Malfunction: Fox Tries To Attack WH Over Report Showing Massive Job Growth

The Labor Department dropped a surprising monthly jobs report for July on Friday showing that U.S. employers added a whopping 528,000 jobs last month while unemployment dropped to 3.5 percent, bringing employment back to its pre-pandemic level.

Now allow Fox News to explain how President Joe Biden and the White House screwed up here.

“America’s Newsroom” opened its segment on the report with a clip of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration expected that the incoming employment report would put the number of new jobs at 150,000.

Wrong! Job growth was actually way better than that! The White House was wrong!

“White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre yesterday predicting a cooler job report that might tame inflation, but number’s going in the opposite direction,” Fox News host Mike Emanuel said after the clip.

Underneath Emanuel was a chyron declaring “WH MISSES FORECAST ON LOWER JULY JOBS GROWTH.”

However, the White House hadn’t missed the forecast any more than Fox Business did on Thursday, when former Trump economics adviser Kevin Hassett, appearing as a guest on fellow ex-Trump adviser Larry Kudlow’s show, claimed the report would show employment “way on the downside” at only around 100,000 jobs.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
