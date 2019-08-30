Another Fox Host Tears Into Trump For Complaints About Coverage

Another Fox News personality is pushing back against President Trump’s complaints about the network’s coverage.

Earlier this week, Fox News analysts reminded Trump on Twitter that he’s not their employer after the President encouraged supporters to find a new network because Fox wasn’t “working for us anymore!”

Now, a prominent network host is lashing out at Trump, not only for bashing the network and its coverage of him, but also for not taking responsibility for some of his most questionable decisions.

“I think the President watches Fox,” host Neil Cavuto said during his closing remarks on his show Thursday. “I also think he’s getting sick of Fox, which is weird because I think he gets pretty fair coverage on Fox, but the President making clear that to fact-check him is to be all but dead to him and his legion of supporters, who let me know in no uncertain terms that I am either with him totally or a never-Trumper bully. There are no grays, no middle ground, you’re either all in or you’re just out.”

“First of all, Mr. President, we don’t work for you. I don’t work for you,” he continued. “My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just report on you. Call balls and strikes. My job, Mr. President, our job is to keep score, not settle scores. Now in my case, to report the economic numbers when they’re good and when they’re bad, when the markets are soaring and when they’re tumbling. When trade talks look like they’re coming together and when they look like they’re falling apart. It’s called being fair and balanced, Mr. President.”

Fox News' Neil Cavuto tears into Trump over complaints about coverage pic.twitter.com/xzh6YsS9DW — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) August 30, 2019

Trump has been lashing out on Fox News for several weeks now, primarily over its polling that projected him losing to some top Democrats in 2020. He’s also upset that the network hired Donna Brazile as a contributor, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman who was criticized for sharing questions with the Hillary Clinton campaign before a debate in 2016.