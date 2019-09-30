Fox News Business Host Says Trump’s Demand To See Whistleblower Is ‘Outrageous’

Fox News Business host Melissa Francis on Monday slammed President Donald Trump’s “outrageous” demand to find out identity of the whistleblower behind last week’s blockbuster complaint about his call with the Ukrainian president.

Francis told the hosts of Fox News’ “Outnumbered” that it is “outrageous to say that you demand to see a whistleblower.”

“That sentence, in and of itself, doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “They’re blowing the whistle on corruption that they see.”

On Sunday night, Trump claimed that he deserved to meet the whistleblower.

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Trump took it a step further on Monday afternoon, telling reporters that “we’re trying to find out about a whistleblower.”

Under the Whistleblower Protection Act, whistleblowers’ identities are kept anonymous by law to protect them from retaliation. Additionally, the whistleblower’s lawyer warned acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire that Trump’s comments could put his client in “harm’s way.”

Watch Francis below: