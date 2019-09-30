Latest
Russia Says Trump Needs Its Permission To Release Call Transcripts With Putin

Fox News Business Host Says Trump’s Demand To See Whistleblower Is ‘Outrageous’

President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at UN Headquarters in New York, September 24, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 30, 2019 7:01 pm
Fox News Business host Melissa Francis on Monday slammed President Donald Trump’s “outrageous” demand to find out identity of the whistleblower behind last week’s blockbuster complaint about his call with the Ukrainian president.

Francis told the hosts of Fox News’ “Outnumbered” that it is “outrageous to say that you demand to see a whistleblower.”

“That sentence, in and of itself, doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “They’re blowing the whistle on corruption that they see.”

On Sunday night, Trump claimed that he deserved to meet the whistleblower.

Trump took it a step further on Monday afternoon, telling reporters that “we’re trying to find out about a whistleblower.”

Under the Whistleblower Protection Act, whistleblowers’ identities are kept anonymous by law to protect them from retaliation. Additionally, the whistleblower’s lawyer warned acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire that Trump’s comments could put his client in “harm’s way.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
