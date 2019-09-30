Latest
Trump Demands To Know Identity Of Whistleblower, Suggests Schiff Be Arrested
Whistleblower’s Attorney Reached Out To Maguire Over Fear For Client’s Safety

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
September 30, 2019 9:09 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

CBS’ “60 Minutes” obtained a letter from the whistleblower’s lead attorney outlining concerns about his client’s “personal safety,” the program reported Sunday night.

In an email to acting DNI Joseph Maguire, attorney Andrew Bakaj cited President Donald Trump’s threatening comments about the whistleblower, saying that his client could be put in “harm’s way” should his identity be disclosed.

CBS reported a step further, saying that the whistleblower had been put under “federal protection” because of the personal safety fears. Bakaj tweeted a contradiction to that reporting.

However, in the letter to Maguire, Bakaj does thank him for his “office’s support thus far to to activate appropriate resources to ensure their safety.”

“60 Minutes” said on Twitter late Sunday that it “stands by its sources and reporting on the whistleblower.”

President Donald Trump accused the whistleblower of being a “partisan” from the start and is now demanding the right to meet his “accuser.”

Read the letter from Bakaj to Maguire here:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City.
