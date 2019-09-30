Whistleblower’s Attorney Reached Out To Maguire Over Fear For Client’s Safety

CBS’ “60 Minutes” obtained a letter from the whistleblower’s lead attorney outlining concerns about his client’s “personal safety,” the program reported Sunday night.

In an email to acting DNI Joseph Maguire, attorney Andrew Bakaj cited President Donald Trump’s threatening comments about the whistleblower, saying that his client could be put in “harm’s way” should his identity be disclosed.

CBS reported a step further, saying that the whistleblower had been put under “federal protection” because of the personal safety fears. Bakaj tweeted a contradiction to that reporting.

NEWS ALERT: 60 Minutes completely misinterpreted contents of our letter, which is now published online at https://t.co/HjmBrEQLEi. Nor have we, as we stated earlier today, reached any agreement with Congress on contact with the whistleblower. Discussions remain ongoing. https://t.co/3XSwmtuRrn — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) September 30, 2019

However, in the letter to Maguire, Bakaj does thank him for his “office’s support thus far to to activate appropriate resources to ensure their safety.”

“60 Minutes” said on Twitter late Sunday that it “stands by its sources and reporting on the whistleblower.”

60 Minutes stands by its sources and reporting on the whistleblower. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 30, 2019

President Donald Trump accused the whistleblower of being a “partisan” from the start and is now demanding the right to meet his “accuser.”

Read the letter from Bakaj to Maguire here:

