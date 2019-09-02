Fox News Guest Blames Mass Shootings On Fact That Evolution Is Taught In Schools

The head of a prominent Christian conservative policy organization appeared on Fox News Sunday arguing that the reason the U.S. has seen an uptick in mass shootings is because schools now teach evolution.

President of Family Research Council Tony Perkins said the U.S. doesn’t need more gun laws, it needs Christianity back in the “public square.”

“I mean look, we’ve taught our kids that they come about by chance through primordial slime and we’re surprised that they treat their fellow Americans like dirt,” Perkins said. “It’s time we talk about the result of the left’s systematic march through our institutions, driving religious expression from the public square.”

“It’s tragic and at some point we have to realize we have a problem as a nation, and the problem is not the absence of laws, it’s an absence of morality – really, the result of a decades-long march through the institutions of America, driving religion and God from the public square,” Perkins continued.

Watch the clip below: