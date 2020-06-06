Fox News Apologizes For Chart Comparing Stock Performance After Killings Of Black Men

Fox News host Bret Baier tweeted out a statement of apology from the network after it was dragged for airing a chart that compared stock market reactions to the historic and ongoing killings of black men.

The network said the graphic “should have never aired on television without full context.”

FOX NEWS CHANNEL:

“The infographic used on FOX News Channel’s Special Report to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest should have never aired on television without full context.We apologize for the insensitivity of the image & take this issue seriously.” — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 6, 2020

Fox News was predictably dragged on social media for broadcasting the chart, which compared how the stock market reacted to the killing of black men throughout history and major events surrounding their deaths — like Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination and the Rodney King verdict.

This is a horrific graphic to have put up on air. My god. pic.twitter.com/HoDof1AN9l — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 5, 2020

The graphic was displayed on Fox News Friday night during Baier’s show, “Special Report With Bret Baier.” Baier at one point turned the broadcast over to Fox Business reporter Susan Li when the graphic appeared with the label: “S&P 500 PERCENTAGE CHANGE ONE WEEK AFTER EVENT.”

“Stock markets hitting new height despite the protests this week. Historically, there has been a disconnect between what investors focus on and what happens across the rest of the country,” Li said during the segment.