Fox Hosts Mock Biden For Having ‘No One Around Him’ At Campaign Event Amid COVID

(Screenshot: Fox News/Snapstream)
By
|
September 1, 2020 9:32 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” laughed at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday morning for holding a campaign event without a crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was no one around him yesterday,” said Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth, who was filling in as a “Fox and Friends” co-host that morning. “Does it count going on the campaign trail if you go to an empty warehouse surrounded by circles with no one there, and you read off of a teleprompter for 23 minutes and take no questions?”

“Does that technically, Brian, meet the threshold of a campaign event?” Hegseth asked co-host Brian Kilmeade, then burst out laughing. “Come on!”

“If a tree falls in an empty factory, does anyone hear it? Especially when you walk off and don’t take any questions?” Kilmeade joked.

On Monday, Biden gave a stump speech at a former steel mill in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the audience was limited to reporters.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Biden campaign is following the guidance of scientists and health experts,” Ike Hajinazarian, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “The safety and well-being of all Americans is our first priority.”

In contrast, President Donald Trump has been regularly holding campaign events with full audiences without requiring attendees to distance themselves from others or wear masks.

Watch Hegseth and Kilmeade below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
