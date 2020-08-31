Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Flynn is expected to testify again on July 15. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
18 mins ago
Appeals Court Rejects Flynn Bid To Force Judge To End Criminal Case, No Questions Asked
54 mins ago
WH Rips Biden For Not Visiting Kenosha, Unlike Trump Who ‘Shows Up’
on July 23, 2012 in Reno, Nevada.
3 hours ago
Uhhhh: Herman Cain’s Twitter Claims COVID Is ‘Not As Deadly’ As ‘Mainstream Media’ Portrayed

Biden Will Rip Trump For Having ‘Forfeited Any Moral Leadership’

WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers a speech as he accepts his party’s presidential nomination at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on the final day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The former vice president’s highly anticipated remarks cap a very unconventional four-day virtual convention with the biggest speech of his lengthy political career. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers a speech as he accepts his partys presidential nomination at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on the final day of the Democratic... WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers a speech as he accepts his partys presidential nomination at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on the final day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The former vice presidents highly anticipated remarks cap a very unconventional four-day virtual convention with the biggest speech of his lengthy political career. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 31, 2020 12:25 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday will criticize President Trump over his response to multiple crises in the country that “keep multiplying” under him.

In excerpts released by the Biden campaign shortly before the former VP will deliver his speech in Pittsburgh, Biden will tear into Trump for having “long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country.”

Biden is expected to also argue that the President can’t stop the violence that has erupted during recent protests against police brutality “because for years he has fomented it.”

Biden appears to call Trump out specifically over only condemning Black Lives Matter protesters following a violent clash in Portland, Oregon that happened after his supporters descended upon the city, which resulted in the fatal shooting of one person. On Sunday morning, Trump praised his supporters involved in the violent clash by tweeting a video of his supporters driving into Portland and calling them “GREAT PATRIOTS.”

“He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is,” Biden is expected to say.

Biden will go on to question whether anyone believes there will be less violence if Trump wins re-election and will argue that the multiple crises that the country is facing — which include COVID-19, economic devastation, police brutality, white nationalism and a reckoning on racism — will only “keep multiplying” under Trump’s watch.

“An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better,” Biden will say. “An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30