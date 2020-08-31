Biden Will Rip Trump For Having ‘Forfeited Any Moral Leadership’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday will criticize President Trump over his response to multiple crises in the country that “keep multiplying” under him.

In excerpts released by the Biden campaign shortly before the former VP will deliver his speech in Pittsburgh, Biden will tear into Trump for having “long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country.”

Biden is expected to also argue that the President can’t stop the violence that has erupted during recent protests against police brutality “because for years he has fomented it.”

Biden appears to call Trump out specifically over only condemning Black Lives Matter protesters following a violent clash in Portland, Oregon that happened after his supporters descended upon the city, which resulted in the fatal shooting of one person. On Sunday morning, Trump praised his supporters involved in the violent clash by tweeting a video of his supporters driving into Portland and calling them “GREAT PATRIOTS.”

“He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is,” Biden is expected to say.

Biden will go on to question whether anyone believes there will be less violence if Trump wins re-election and will argue that the multiple crises that the country is facing — which include COVID-19, economic devastation, police brutality, white nationalism and a reckoning on racism — will only “keep multiplying” under Trump’s watch.

“An incumbent president who makes things worse, not better,” Biden will say. “An incumbent president who sows chaos rather than providing order.”