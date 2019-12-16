Fox Host’s Brain Explodes Over Fox Poll Showing 50% Of Voters Want Trump Removed

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade was flabbergasted on Monday by his network’s newest poll that revealed 50 percent of registered voters think President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

“The Fox poll came out, and I was stunned by this: It says 50% of the country want the President impeached,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “I was stunned to see that that’s the number because I thought that things were trending away.”

The figure he was referring to was actually the percentage of voters who said “yes” when asked if they want Trump to be both impeached and ousted from the Oval Office. The poll also found that 4 percent said Trump should be impeached but not removed, making the total approval rating for impeachment 54 percent.

Still, the Fox host had some words of comfort for Trump.

“Although the President’s approval rating did tick up in the same poll, so it’s almost like a split personality,” Kilmeade said.

The poll, conducted December 8 to 11, did indeed show an approval rating of 45 percent for Trump, marking a 3-point increase from Fox’s survey in late October.

Watch Kilmeade below:

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade is "stunned" by Fox's poll showing that 50% of voters want Trump impeached and removed from office. pic.twitter.com/heov315C7M — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 16, 2019

Correction: This article initially stated that, according to a Fox News poll, 59% of voters think Trump should be impeached. The poll actually found that 54% of voters think Trump should be impeached.