Latest
13 hours ago ago
Where Republicans Are Set To Gain The Most In The Great GOP Gerrymander Of 2021
17 hours ago ago
Bannon, Guo-Linked Media Company Part Of $539 Million Settlement In SEC Probe
19 hours ago ago
Man With Weapons And Allegedly Spouting White Supremacist Rhetoric Arrested Near DNC

Fox Host Brian Kilmeade Wants Biden To ‘Yell At’ Black People To Get COVID Shot

Brian Kilmeade is seen on set of Fox & Friends at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
By
|
September 13, 2021 10:21 a.m.

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade ran straight to racism on Monday morning as he expressed outrage over President Joe Biden’s broad COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Zeroing in on Biden’s warning last week that “our patience is wearing thin” with those who refuse to get vaccinated, Kilmeade complained that the President hadn’t criticized the lag in vaccination rates among Black Americans.

“Why doesn’t the President call out African-Americans who put him in office and yell at them to get the shot?” the Fox anchor asked.

Kilmeade isn’t the first conservative to invoke racist “whataboutism” regarding Black people and the vaccine amid welldocumented vaccine hesitancy among Republicans (who are four times more likely to be unvaccinated than Black Americans).

As he was falsely accusing Black people of having the highest COVID-19 case rate last month, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) claimed that because Black people tend to vote for Democrats, “it’s up to the Democrats to get […] as many people vaccinated.”

And Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) blamed low vaccination rates on “a very large African American population” in his state in April.

Watch Kilmeade below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: