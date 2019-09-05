Fox Host Brian Kilmeade: Trump ‘Never Should Have Said’ Mexico Would Pay For His Wall

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade conceded on Thursday that President Donald Trump shouldn’t have made the now-infamous campaign promise that Mexico would pay for his proposed border wall.

During the program, the Fox hosts read aloud several headlines about Trump extracting funds from certain programs to pay for wall construction, including schools, fire stations and some of the Defense Department’s projects.

Kilmeade mentioned Daily Beast’s story headlined “Trump Raids Elementary Schools to Pay for Wall; Mexico Off Hook.”

“He’s right,” he said, erroneously referring to the writers of the article as just one reporter (it was written by Betsy Woodruff, Sam Brodey and Sam Stein). “The President never should’ve said Mexico is going to pay for the wall.”

Kilmeade’s comment marks another brief moment of pushback from Trump’s favorite cable news channel, which hasn’t pleased the President lately.

Watch Kilmeade below: