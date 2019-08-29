Brian Kilmeade Confronts Trump After POTUS Complains About Fox Coverage

Latest
By
August 29, 2019 11:56 am
Trouble in paradise?

“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade, ordinarily a Trump loyalist, finally pushed back against President Donald Trump’s recent attacks against the conservative news network on Thursday.

“I’m not happy with Fox,” Trump, who had griped that Fox “isn’t working for us anymore” the day before, told Kilmeade during an interview on the Fox host’s radio show.

But Trump followed up the complaint with a list of various Fox personalities who’ve been “very good” and even praised the “Fox and Friends” hosts for “getting better.”

Kilmeade pivoted back to the President bashing Fox, pointing out that Trump didn’t mind when someone disagreed with him politically during his “The Apprentice” days.

“So I don’t understand – so if Fox comes on and they’re critical of one … If somebody comes on and they’re critical of one thing about you – it never used to bother you like this,” the Fox host said.

Trump responded by suddenly berating his favorite target, CNN, which he claimed had “begged” him to do an interview.

The President said he refused to do so because it would be “disloyal” to his supporters.

“I think it would be very disloyal to people that are Trump fans, people who voted for me, people that are going to vote again,” Trump said.

Listen to the interview below (relevant portion begins at the 18:40 timestamp):

