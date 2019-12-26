‘Fox & Friends’ Throws Fit Over CBC Editing Trump Out Of ‘Home Alone 2’

A day after Christmas, “Fox and Friends” went after the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for editing President Trump out of its airings of “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”



In the film, which the President called “one of the biggest” Christmas movies during a video call with troops abroad earlier this week, Trump briefly appears in a scene where Macaulay Culkin’s character asks him for directions to The Plaza Hotel’s main lobby.

After co-host Ed Henry disputed CBC’s explanation that they edited Trump out of the scene so that it could make more time for commercials, conservative pundit Mark Steyn argued that the CBC is “terrified” that people will remember how Trump was a “beloved mainstream cultural figure” before he was “the new Hitler.”

“That’s who Donald Trump was before he was the new Hitler,” Steyn said. “I think they’re terrified of these little things that will remind people just how deranged his opponents are.”

“Fox & Friends” co-host Katie Pavlich then chimed in that she considers the move by CBC to edit out Trump to be “censorship.”

Later Thursday, the CBC said in a statement that the scene featuring Trump’s brief cameo was edited out in 2014 — prior to Trump’s election in 2016 — to allow more time for commercials.

Watch the “Fox & Friends” segment below:

"Fox & Friends" takes issue with CBC editing Trump out of their airings of "Home Alone 2" pic.twitter.com/UYVh4sVRRy — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 26, 2019

This post has been updated.