Latest
22 mins ago
Evangelical Editor Who Quit Likens Ex-Employer’s Embrace Of Trump To Breitbart
1 hour ago
McConnell Gift Wraps $1B In Spending Perks To Kentucky Before Reelection
NEW YORK , NY - DEC 11: People walk along Broadway in the rain before sunrise on December 11, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Here’s What We Know About The Recent Spate Of Anti-Semitic Attacks In NYC

CBC: Trump Scene In ‘Home Alone 2’ Was Cut Before His Presidency

KELLOG ARENA, BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - 2019/12/18: President Donald Trump speaks during the "Merry Christmas" rally at the Kellog Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
KELLOG ARENA, BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - 2019/12/18: President Donald Trump speaks during the "Merry Christmas" rally at the Kellog Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/... KELLOG ARENA, BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - 2019/12/18: President Donald Trump speaks during the "Merry Christmas" rally at the Kellog Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 26, 2019 3:45 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation was quick to shut down the notion that there was a political motive behind editing President Trump out of its airings of “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

Several media outlets had reported that the scene where Trump is asked by Macaulay Culkin’s character for directions to The Plaza Hotel’s main lobby was cut earlier this month. The deleted scene prompted outrage from both “Fox & Friends” and Donald Trump Jr. earlier Thursday who believe that the edit was politically motivated.

In a statement Thursday, CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said that the scene featuring Trump’s brief cameo was edited out in 2014 — prior to both Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy in 2015 and his election in 2016 — to allot more time for commercials.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” Thompson said in the statement. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

Thompson added that eight minutes total were cut from the film.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: