Former USPS Board Of Governors Chair Hits Back At Trump’s False Claims On Mail-In Voting

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 17: A USPS flag blows in the wind at a USPS location on Brentwood Road in Washington on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
August 17, 2020 2:32 p.m.

Former USPS Board of Governors chair David Fineman on Monday dismissed President Trump’s baseless claim that voting by mail leads to voter fraud, amid the President’s explicit efforts to sabotage the agency.

After calling Trump’s moves to cripple the USPS a “disgrace” — which include Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implementing cost-cutting changes to the USPS that could hamper mail-in voting ahead of the November election — Fineman called on the President to produce evidence when asked about his false assertions on mail-in voting.

Fineman, who serves as director on the board of the Federal Election Center, then rebuked the President’s baseless claims by saying that “mail-in ballots do not produce fraud.”

“Mail-in ballots are safe and they create a fair election,” Fineman said in an interview with CNN.

Fineman’s remarks come on the heels of Democrats ramping up efforts to combat Trump’s war on mail-in voting. On Sunday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on House members to return from recess early this week to vote on legislation that would restrict the Postal Service from implementing operational changes.

On Monday, DeJoy agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week, following the panel’s request that he testify at an “urgent” congressional hearing on Aug. 24 in light of growing concerns that cutting funding to the U.S. Postal Service will hamper mail-in voting in the November election.

Watch Fineman’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
