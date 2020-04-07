Former GOP Rep. Campaigning With Gun Giveaway To Fend Off ‘Looting Hordes From Atlanta’

Use your AR-15 to fend off “looting hordes” from Atlanta. So says a former congressman who’s trying to get back to the D.C. swamp.

As part of former Rep. Paul Broun’s (R-GA) bid to get back to Congress, he’s holding an AR-15 giveaway, he announced in a campaign video released Friday.

“In uncertain times like these, the right to defend yourself, your property and your family could not be more important,” the former member of Congress explains in the ad.

Give Broun’s campaign your email, and you could win a “liberty machine” to protect yourself from “looting hordes from Atlanta or a tyrannical government from Washington,” he says.

Broun’s well-known among observers of the right-wing fever swamps.

“I’ve come to understand that all that stuff I was taught about evolution and embryology and big bang theory — all that is lies from the pit of hell,” he famously told the Liberty Baptist Church Sportsman’s Banquet in 2012, before adding that he believed the earth was 9,000 years old.

Broun, who proudly claimed in a previous Senate campaign to have been the first member of Congress to call former President Barack Obama a socialist, has pulled the gun-giveaway stunt before.

During that campaign, he said Obama “would like nothing more than to ban the AR-15” and that, as a result, he was giving one way — just fork over your name, email address and zip code.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) beat Broun in that primary and ultimately won the Senate seat.

Broun’s latest video ends with him shooting at something off-camera. “God bless America,” the Georgia Republican says.