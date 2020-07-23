For Some Reason, People Aren’t Blown Away By Trump’s Ability To Remember Five Nouns

Like any person confident in their cognitive abilities, President Donald Trump launched a rambling monologue during a Fox News interview on Wednesday in which he proudly informed Fox News contributor Marc Seigel that he had aced the “difficult” portion of a cognitive test that required him to repeat “person, woman, man, camera, TV” in that order.

Unfortunately, Trump’s brag-fest failed to leave people in awe of his fearsome display of mental fortitude.

Instead, critics roasted the President over his bizarre obsession with his mental fortitude.

They also mocked Trump’s pride in passing a test that determines whether one is actively suffering from dementia or other illnesses that cause mental decline.

Here are some reactions to the President’s interview:

Obama didn’t brag half as much about winning a Nobel Peace Prize as Trump is about passing a dementia test. — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) July 23, 2020

Trump is bragging about the cognitive test because it's the only test he ever took all by himself. — Randi Person Woman Man Camera TV Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 23, 2020

He’s so proud of himself for passing the brain damage screening https://t.co/9EqaWeMYXw — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 23, 2020

these are the saddest of possible words

person woman man camera tv

trio of bear cubs and fleeter than birds

person woman man camera tv — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 23, 2020

“Person, woman, man, camera, TV" is also the name of the least watched adult film ever — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 23, 2020

Anyone notice how Trump used similar words that were in right in front of him to recall person, woman, man, camera,TV and still struggled?

Holy hell, what a Goddamn disaster. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) July 23, 2020

FDR: "We have nothing to fear but fear itself."

JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."

DJT: "Person, woman, man, camera, TV." — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 23, 2020