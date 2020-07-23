Latest
1 hour ago
Senate Approves Proposal To Strip Confederate Names From Army Bases By Veto-Proof Majority
2 hours ago
Inspectors General Announce Probes Into Feds’ Use Of Force In Portland, DC Protests
3 hours ago
Pelosi’s Not Tolerating Yoho’s Lip: ‘Women Will Be Treated With Respect’

For Some Reason, People Aren’t Blown Away By Trump’s Ability To Remember Five Nouns

(TPM Illustration/Getty Images)
By
|
July 23, 2020 12:01 p.m.

Like any person confident in their cognitive abilities, President Donald Trump launched a rambling monologue during a Fox News interview on Wednesday in which he proudly informed Fox News contributor Marc Seigel that he had aced the “difficult” portion of a cognitive test that required him to repeat “person, woman, man, camera, TV” in that order.

Unfortunately, Trump’s brag-fest failed to leave people in awe of his fearsome display of mental fortitude.

Instead, critics roasted the President over his bizarre obsession with his mental fortitude.

They also mocked Trump’s pride in passing a test that determines whether one is actively suffering from dementia or other illnesses that cause mental decline.

Here are some reactions to the President’s interview:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30