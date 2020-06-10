CBS: Floyd And Chauvin Argued While Working Together At Club, Says Ex-Coworker

George Floyd and then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — who has been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death for kneeling on his neck during an arrest — clashed with each other when they worked security together at a nightclub, according to their former coworker.

David Pinney, who worked at the El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub with Floyd and Chauvin, told CBS News reporter Jeff Pegues in a pre-taped interview on Wednesday that the two men had “bumped heads” at work before the incident.

“It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue,” Pinney said. CBS’ Pegues also reported that the coworker had described Chauvin as “aggressive toward minority customers.”

Chauvin would reportedly lash out at Floyd over payment too, according to Pinney.

The club employee stated that Floyd was the one who handed the paychecks to Chauvin, who blamed Floyd for supposedly being underpaid.

Pinney said he had “no doubt” Chauvin knew he was kneeling on the neck of one of his coworkers that day.

“He knew exactly who George was,” Pinney said.

Maya Santamaria, the owner of the club, also told CBS she believed Chauvin was “afraid and intimidated” by black people.