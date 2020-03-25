Restaurateur, ‘Top Chef’ Winner Dies Of COVID-19

Latest
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Floyd Cardoz attends Cookies for Kids' Cancer Fifth Annual Chefs Benefit at Metropolitan West on March 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
March 25, 2020 3:53 p.m.
NEW YORK — A “Top Chef Masters” winner and beloved restaurateur, Floyd Cardoz, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 59.

A statement released by his company says Cardoz died Wednesday. He was admitted a week ago to Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey, with a fever and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The chef won season three of Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2011. He was a partner in three restaurants in his native Mumbai. In addition, he and famed restaurateur Danny Meyer operated the popular Manhattan eatery Tabla in the early 2000s. It closed in 2010.

