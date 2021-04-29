Latest
on August 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
35 mins ago ago
Trump Interior Secretary Who Resigned Amid Mounting Scandals Will Take Another Shot At Congress
2 hours ago ago
The Climate Solution Actually Adding Millions Of Tons Of CO2 Into The Atmosphere
WASHINGTON, DC Ð JANUARY 8: Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), brother of Vice President Mike Pence, arrives for a briefing with members of the U.S. House of Representatives about the situation with Iran, at the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Members of the House and the Senate are expected to be briefed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. In response to the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq early Wednesday local time. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3 hours ago ago
Republicans Still Shamelessly Touting COVID Relief They Voted Against

FL GOP Passes Anti-Trans Sports Bill At 11th Hour

LGBTQ+ activists and their supporters rally in support of transgender people on the steps of New York City Hall, October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
April 29, 2021 4:14 p.m.

In yet another attack in the GOP’s new culture war, Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature passed a bill targeting transgender female athletes at the 11th hour on Wednesday night.

Florida Politics reports that during a session on a bill on charter schools, Florida state Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R) added an amendment at the last minute that would prohibit transgender women and girls from women’s sports.

The amendment passed in the House and Senate largely along party lines, according to Florida Politics, and now it awaits Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.

If the bill becomes law, a female student athlete whose gender identity does not match her biological sex on her birth certificate is banned from competing in women’s sports.

Like the dozens of other discriminatory bills that ban trans people (usually trans women in particular) from participating in sports teams that align with their gender, Florida’s measure purports to establish “fairness” in athletics on the assumption that transgender female athletes have an advantage over their cis peers.

Several other GOP-controlled states, including Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama, have already passed those bans. And the anti-trans measures aren’t limited to discrimination in sports: Arkansas’ law bars health care workers from providing gender-affirming medical treatment to minors, and Republicans legislators in other states are aiming for the same bans.

Though the GOP’s increasingly aggressive targeting of trans people signals the party’s desperation for culture wars in the post-Trump era, the push doesn’t actually seem to be popular among Americans across Party lines: A poll conducted by PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist earlier this month shows that a majority of Americans, including Republicans, don’t support several themes of the anti-trans laws. Americans across the board were especially not supportive of efforts to ban trans students from participating in sports that align with their gender.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: