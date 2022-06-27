Latest
26 mins ago
Jan. 6 Committee Announces Surprise Tuesday Hearing
32 mins ago
McCarthy Urges Voters To Just Ignore Thomas’ Call To Reconsider Other Landmark Cases
20 hours ago
GOP Guvs Brush Off Overturn Of Roe By Refusing To Engage With Its Dire Consequences

Firm Taking TRUTH Social Public Discloses Federal Grand Jury Subpoena

A Manhattan federal grand jury issued a subpoena to a company set to merge with Trump's social media venture.
The TRUTH Social website is seen on a mobile device with an image of former US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 23 February, 2022. TRUTH Social is a newly developed social media platform by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) modelled after Twitter. The initiative was taken after Trump himself had been banned from Facebook and Twitter in 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto)
The TRUTH Social website is seen on a mobile device with an image of former US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 23 February, 2022. TRUTH Social is a newly devel... The TRUTH Social website is seen on a mobile device with an image of former US president Donald Trump in the background in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 23 February, 2022. TRUTH Social is a newly developed social media platform by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) modelled after Twitter. The initiative was taken after Trump himself had been banned from Facebook and Twitter in 2021. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 27, 2022 10:14 a.m.

The blank check company set to acquire former President Trump’s social media venture said on Monday that each of the directors on its board had received subpoenas from a federal grand jury in Manhattan.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. disclosed the round of subpoenas in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Digital World, which is publicly traded, is trying to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group in an $875 million deal.

The subpoenas come after other investigations have beset the merger attempt.

The SEC has been examining whether the SPAC company — Digital World — sought out Trump Media before it went public, a potential violation of securities law.

In typically Trumpian fashion, the man himself may have skirted those regulations. The New York Times reported last year that Trump was involved in some of those early discussions. Those conversations must be disclosed to potential investors, per federal securities law.

The company said that its board of directors first received subpoenas seeking some of the same documents that the SEC requested, and that the company itself then received a grand jury subpoena “with substantially similar requests.”

Other problems that have faced the merger include issues with the underlying code of TRUTH Social itself which, at first, was taken from an open-source social network apparently without following its terms of use. That issue was cleared up, but the app’s rollout was rocky and dragged out over many months.

In spite of the investigation and associated problems, Trump has begun to post on TRUTH Social. It’s not clear what future the company may have without the SPAC merger, though TPM examined last month how it may affect Trump Media’s CEO, former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: