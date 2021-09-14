Fifth Conservative Anti-Vax Radio Host Dies Of COVID Within Six Weeks

Bob Enyart, a conservative Colorado radio host who called for a boycott of COVID-19 vaccines, has died from COVID-19 amid a grim pattern of anti-vaccine radio personalities ultimately succumbing to the virus.

Fred Williams, Enyart’s “Real Science Radio” co-host, announced the death via Facebook on Monday.

“It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with Covid,” Williams wrote.

Prior to his death, Enyart announced that he and his wife (who has also contracted COVID-19, according to Westword) had “sworn off” taking the vaccines because fetal cells had been used in their development, and urged his followers to do the same in order to “further increase social tension and put pressure on the child killers.”

The radio host, who is also a pastor, successfully sued the state over Colorado’s health orders on masks at religious services in October. A Trump-appointed judge overseeing the case granted a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of the church-related state mitigation measures.

Enyart had a segment in his old TV program dedicated to mocking AIDs victims by reading their obituaries while playing Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” Westword reports.

Enyart is the fifth anti-vaccine radio personality to die from COVID-19 over the past six weeks. Marc Bernier (who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti-Vax”), Phil Valentine, Jimmy DeYoung Sr., and Dick Farrel all passed from the virus after bashing the vaccine on the airwaves.

Farrel and Valentine ultimately regretted not getting the vaccine, according to their loved ones.