Conservative Anti-Vax Radio Hosts Keep Dying Of COVID-19

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Number Three

Marc Bernier, a right-wing radio host in Florida who called himself “Mr. Anti-Vax,” died from COVID-19 on Saturday after three weeks of hospitalization.

His last tweet compared vaccine mandates to Nazism:

Should say, "Now the US Government is acting like Nazi's. Get the shot!" https://t.co/8WLpXVxGRm — Marc Bernier (@MarcBernierShow) July 30, 2021

Bernier’s death came a week after Phil Valentine, a conservative radio host in Tennessee who railed against the vaccine, died from the virus.

Valentine regretted “not being more adamant about getting the vaccine,” his brother told the Tennessean in July after the host was diagnosed.

In early August, another right-wing radio personality who had used his platform to play down the pandemic and cast doubt on the COVID-19 vaccine died after contracting the virus.

Dick Farrel, who was also a Newsmax substitute host, had called White House COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci a “power tripping lying freak” and the pandemic a “scam-demic.”

Like Valentine, Dick Farrel ultimately regretted not getting the jab, according to his loved ones, and he encouraged others to get it.

Hurricane Ida Batters Louisiana

The category 4 hurricane knocked out power in all of New Orleans after it made landfall on Sunday. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

LAFOURCE PARISH: Part of the roof of Lady of the Sea General Hospital, in Galliano, blew off. 😳@BrennanMatherne told me @LafourcheSO is hearing reports of some broken power poles, roof damage, some structure damage. @wdsu #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/iXMmURLNH2 — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) August 29, 2021

Security camera footage in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, shows streets and structures flooded over the course of an hour, just before Hurricane Ida made landfall as a major Category 4 storm. https://t.co/J8RRAK2TUZ pic.twitter.com/cX5fCxtLq9 — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2021

Footage taken from a backyard in Houma, Louisiana, shows raging winds and rain from Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/B8F7MwJRLA — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 30, 2021

Closest thing we get to a parade this year. pic.twitter.com/gJRi9Zgw1t — Machine Gun Karsty (@jameskarst) August 29, 2021

Key analysis: “How climate change helped make Hurricane Ida one of Louisiana’s worst” – The Washington Post

An Unmasked And Unvaccinated Teacher With COVID-19 Infects Half Their Class

An elementary school teacher in Marin County, California read out loud to their class of 24 students without a mask several times even after experiencing symptoms of the virus, according to a report by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most of the 12 students who tested positive sat in the two front rows of the classroom.

The school had an indoor mask requirement, according to the CDC.

Fauci Boosts COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Students

Requiring students to get the vaccine is “a good idea,” the White House official said during an CNN appearance on Sunday.

Fauci pointed out that student vaccine requirements aren’t exactly new. “We’ve done this for decades and decades requiring (vaccines for) polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis,” he said.

“I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about Covid-19 vaccines. “We’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zWmCpaPoh — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 29, 2021

Election Trouble Brewing In Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has “three alternatives” for his future ahead of his country’s elections next year, he declared on Saturday: “being arrested, killed or victory.”

Al Roker Weathers The Storm

The famed NBC weather anchor took quite a beating from Hurricane Idea:

WATCH: @alroker pummeled by waves as Hurricane Ida targets New Orleans pic.twitter.com/Fe6LlgmUJp — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 29, 2021

But 67-year-old Roker wants all the “young punks” who think he’s too old to get smacked around by a storm to know that he will “drop them like a bag of dirt!”

.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021

