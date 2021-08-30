Latest
15 hours ago ago
McConnell Won’t Call Out GOP Govs Whose School Mask Mandate Bans Are Backfiring
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, talks with reporters in the senate subway before the continuation of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
17 hours ago ago
Jim Jordan Claims He Spoke To Trump ‘More Than Once’ On Jan. 6
UNITED STATES - MAY 13: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, testifies during the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to “examine offshore energy development in federal waters and leasing under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act,” in Dirksen Senate Office Building on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
19 hours ago ago
Louisiana Governor Warns Hurricane Ida Will Put Hospitals With COVID Patients To The Test
Morning Memo

Conservative Anti-Vax Radio Hosts Keep Dying Of COVID-19

Washington, UNITED STATES: Marc Bernier of station WNDB of Orlando, Florida speaks to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove during a radio interview 24 October 2006 at an event for radio talk shows at the Whit... Washington, UNITED STATES: Marc Bernier of station WNDB of Orlando, Florida speaks to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove during a radio interview 24 October 2006 at an event for radio talk shows at the White House in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 30, 2021 7:47 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Number Three

Marc Bernier, a right-wing radio host in Florida who called himself “Mr. Anti-Vax,” died from COVID-19 on Saturday after three weeks of hospitalization.

  • His last tweet compared vaccine mandates to Nazism:

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Bernier’s death came a week after Phil Valentine, a conservative radio host in Tennessee who railed against the vaccine, died from the virus.

  • Valentine regretted “not being more adamant about getting the vaccine,” his brother told the Tennessean in July after the host was diagnosed.

In early August, another right-wing radio personality who had used his platform to play down the pandemic and cast doubt on the COVID-19 vaccine died after contracting the virus.

  • Dick Farrel, who was also a Newsmax substitute host, had called White House COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci a “power tripping lying freak” and the pandemic a “scam-demic.”
  • Like Valentine, Dick Farrel ultimately regretted not getting the jab, according to his loved ones, and he encouraged others to get it.

Hurricane Ida Batters Louisiana

The category 4 hurricane knocked out power in all of New Orleans after it made landfall on Sunday. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Key analysis: “How climate change helped make Hurricane Ida one of Louisiana’s worst” – The Washington Post

An Unmasked And Unvaccinated Teacher With COVID-19 Infects Half Their Class

An elementary school teacher in Marin County, California read out loud to their class of 24 students without a mask several times even after experiencing symptoms of the virus, according to a report by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • Most of the 12 students who tested positive sat in the two front rows of the classroom.
  • The school had an indoor mask requirement, according to the CDC.

Fauci Boosts COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Students

Requiring students to get the vaccine is “a good idea,” the White House official said during an CNN appearance on Sunday.

  • Fauci pointed out that student vaccine requirements aren’t exactly new. “We’ve done this for decades and decades requiring (vaccines for) polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis,” he said. 

Election Trouble Brewing In Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has “three alternatives” for his future ahead of his country’s elections next year, he declared on Saturday: “being arrested, killed or victory.”

Al Roker Weathers The Storm

The famed NBC weather anchor took quite a beating from Hurricane Idea:

But 67-year-old Roker wants all the “young punks” who think he’s too old to get smacked around by a storm to know that he will “drop them like a bag of dirt!”

Do you like Morning Memo? Let us know!

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Morning-memo
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: